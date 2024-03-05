Turkey’s benchmark stock index records slight uptick on Tuesday’s open

(MENAFN) On Tuesday's trading session, the Turkish benchmark stock index opened at 8,913.41 points, a modest uptick of 0.06 percent or 5.76 points compared to its closing figure from the previous session. This subtle increase followed a notable downturn experienced by the BIST 100 index, which had declined by 2.08 percent to 8,907.65 points in the last trading session. The daily transaction volume in the Turkish stock market reached 107 billion Turkish liras (USD3.41 billion), indicating robust market activity and investor participation.



At 10:30 a.m. (0730GMT), currency markets saw the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate at 31.5980, alongside the EUR/TRY rate at 34.3190 and the GBP/TRY rate at 40.0590. These exchange rates signify the ongoing dynamics in foreign exchange markets, influenced by various economic and geopolitical factors both domestically and internationally.



In the realm of commodities, the price of gold was reported at USD2,123.65 per ounce, reflecting its status as a traditional safe-haven asset and its response to market uncertainties. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD82.50, indicating the prevailing sentiment in global oil markets and its potential impact on energy-dependent economies and industries.



These fluctuations across financial and commodity markets underscore the complex interplay of economic forces and investor sentiment, shaping the broader landscape of Turkey's financial ecosystem and its interconnectedness with global markets.

