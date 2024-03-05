Russian Army Loses 1,070 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to March 5, 2024, about 419,020 Russian personnel were killed or wounded in Ukraine, including 1,070 soldiers in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,657 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 12,688 armored combat vehicles (+28), 10,258 artillery systems (+48), 1,007 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 700 air defense systems (+2), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 7,863 unmanned aerial vehicles (+18), 1,917 cruise missiles (+1), 25 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,423 motor vehicles (+49), and 1,630 special equipment units (+9).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Air Force launched six strikes on enemy manpower clusters and hit one UAV ground control station over the past day.