Australian Chelsea FC star Sam Kerr pleads not guilty to racially aggravated offense

(MENAFN) Sam Kerr, a star player for Chelsea FC and captain of the Australia women's team, entered a plea of not guilty to a "racially aggravated offense" involving a police officer, as confirmed by British authorities on Monday.



The 30-year-old striker faced charges stemming from an incident with an officer on January 30 of the previous year in Twickenham, located in southwest London.



The officer was “responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police issued a statement to a US-based news agency on Monday.



The Metropolitan Police stated that Kerr was charged “via postal charge requisition on 21 January with a racially aggravated offense under Section 4A Public Order Act 1986.”



Kerr denied the charge during her appearance at the Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court on Monday, as confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service to the news agency.



The Metropolitan Police stated that she is scheduled to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on February 1, 2025.



Football Australia acknowledged being "aware of the legal proceedings involving Sam Kerr in the United Kingdom" and pledged to offer "support" to the Matildas' captain.



“As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time. Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate,” Football Australia declared.

