Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh Opened its Doors to Families in a Kid-Friendly Haven

Egypt: Experience a magical journey at the recently opened Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, where world-class amenities, fun-filled experiences, and endless adventures await the entire family. From picturesque views to luxurious experiences, this exceptional destination will turn your dream vacation into a reality.



Offering 865 rooms, including 453 vibrantly themed rooms, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh provides guests with an immersive stay filled with sophistication, utmost relaxation, and lasting memories. Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh indulges your taste buds in an exceptional culinary journey with a diverse selection of Ala Carte Restaurants featuring Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Far Eastern, Seafood, Turkish, BBQ, and international cuisines. Complementing these are two main restaurants, each promising a captivating dining experience.



Designed with children in mind, Rixy Restaurant and the Rixy Kids Club offer a paradise for children's self-discovery and learning. Young guests can enjoy numerous recreational activities, including the Theatre Acting Academy, Fire and Police Department, Gardening & Green House, Ropeland, Splash Park, Robotic Center, Ship Playground, Painting & Hand Art, and much more.



But the excitement doesn't end there – discover the Candy Bar, an e-sport café for game lovers, Anjana Spa, and a Turkish hammam for utmost relaxation and more, where every moment created is to be filled with excitement and entertainment.



Additionally, the exclusive Club Prive by Rixos Sharm El Sheikh has also opened its doors, revealing 26 luxurious villas ranging from 459 to 825 sqm. Each villa offers breathtaking views of the Red Sea and comes with complete amenities and privileges, ensuring an exquisite retreat of luxury and privacy.



Furthermore, anticipate extraordinary expansion and excitement with a spectacular lineup of new properties and facilities in the coming year. Get ready for the opening of three additional hotels, a thrilling theme park, a shopping haven, a dazzling casino, a state-of-the-art show venue, a dynamic sports center, a cutting-edge convention center, and various array of restaurants and cafes.



Mr. Erkan Yildirim, the Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, stated, “We welcome our guests at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, where every detail is carefully crafted to exceed expectations and every moment is a celebration of luxury, excitement, and family fun. This newly-opened haven will allow guests to create timeless memories, especially for young adventurers.”



