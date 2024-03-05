Belgium sends first aircraft to deliver food, hygiene supplies via airdrop to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Belgium's foreign minister announced that the initial Belgian aircraft has taken off to deliver food and hygiene supplies via airdrop to Gaza.



"The situation in Gaza is dire, with huge humanitarian needs," Hadja Lahbib penned an article on X, highlighting the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.



Observing that the initial Belgian aircraft designated for the airdrop of food and hygiene products has initiated its departure, she further mentioned: "Belgium remains fully committed on all fronts. The violence must end!"



Belgium recently announced that its Rapid Response Team (B-FAST) would dispatch supplies via an A400M military transport aircraft on March 4th.



Following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7th, Israel initiated a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has resulted in the loss of 30,534 lives and the injury of 71,920 others, causing widespread destruction and shortages of essential items.



As a consequence of the Israeli military campaign, 85 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced internally, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Furthermore, 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been either damaged or destroyed, as reported by the UN.



Israel is currently facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. In an interim ruling issued in January, Tel Aviv was instructed to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

