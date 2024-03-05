D-8 organization chief calls for ceasefire in Gaza before Muslim holy month of Ramadan

(MENAFN) Ahead of the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the secretary-general of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation stressed the urgency of achieving a solution or cease-fire in Gaza, emphasizing that it would be beneficial for the fasting population.



Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, addressing a Turkish news agency following the conclusion of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey, expressed concern over the devastation resulting from Israel's attacks on Gaza, which have led to the loss of more than 30,000 lives since last October.



"This is very, very sad and worrying for us. Personally, I am concerned, and all D-8 members are equally concerned," Imam stated.



The D-8, comprising Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, is an organization dedicated to development cooperation among its member states.



Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, a respected Nigerian diplomat, highlighted the collective call for a cease-fire and the delivery of humanitarian aid by D-8 Commission members during a meeting last autumn.



"Ramadan is around the corner and the earlier we can find a solution and a cease-fire can be brought about, the better for the Muslim ummah (community), especially … people who will be fasting very soon," he further mentioned.



During Ramadan, Muslims traditionally observe fasting from sunrise to sunset as a significant aspect of their religious practice and devotion.

