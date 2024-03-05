United States Automation Testing Market Outlook, Industry Overview, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Automation Testing Market Report by Component (Testing Solutions, Services), Endpoint Interface (Web, Mobile, Desktop, Embedded Software), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, United States automation testing market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.30% during

2024-2032.

Automation testing is a software testing technique that involves the use of specialized tools and scripts to execute test cases and verify the behavior of an application or system automatically. It relies on software programs to perform repetitive tasks, validate functionality, and compare actual outcomes against expected results. It can run repeatedly without the risk of human error, ensuring consistent test results across different test cycles and environments. It can be easily scaled to accommodate changes in project scope, requirements, and test complexity, making it feasible to test large and complex software systems efficiently. It allows for the reuse of test scripts across multiple test cycles, making it efficient for regression testing and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. It helps in verifying the integration of individual software modules or components, ensuring that they function when combined. It is employed to ensure the compatibility of web applications across different browsers and versions.

United States Automation Testing Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, the growing adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies in the production of new and more flexible software represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the United States. Additionally, the increasing demand for efficient testing to speed up the software development process and reduce time-to-market is bolstering the growth of the market in the US. Besides this, with the rising complexity of software applications and the proliferation of devices and platforms, automation testing is utilized to ensure adequate test coverage as an alternative to manual testing. In addition, the growing trend of shifting testing activities earlier in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) to address defects sooner is catalyzing the demand for automation testing as it facilitates this shifting approach by enabling automated unit testing, integration, and early validation of code changes. Apart from this, ongoing advancements in automation testing technologies, such as web and mobile applications, application programming interface (APIs), microservices, and cloud-based solutions, are impelling the market growth in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:



Testing Solutions



Functional Testing



API Testing



Security Testing



Compliance Testing



Usability Testing

Others

Services



Professional Services Managed Service

Endpoint Interface Insights:



Web

Mobile

Desktop Embedded Software

Enterprise Size Insights:







Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

End User Insights:



IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

