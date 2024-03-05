Award Of Distinction For Film 'Aitmatovdun Aalamy' From Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida's esteemed film board has meticulously sifted through numerous compelling documentaries, ultimately selecting 20 outstanding films for recognition. Among these remarkable works is the Kyrgyzstani film 'Aitmatovdun Aalamy'.



Films serve as potent conduits for cultural understanding and insight into a nationï¿1⁄2s ethos. In the spirit of fostering mutual understanding and appreciation between nations, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan has collaborated closely with the Indo Kyrgyzstan Film and Cultural Forum. Dr. Sandeep Marwah President Marwah Studios & founder of Noida Film City, a prominent figure spearheading this initiative, expressed his profound satisfaction at the partnershipï¿1⁄2s fruitful outcomes.



ï¿1⁄2We have been working hand in hand with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan to promote and strengthen the bonds between our two nations,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Marwah, highlighting the invaluable contributions of Kyrgyzstan to various significant events.



In recognition of its exceptional merit, Dr. Sandeep Marwah proudly announced the bestowal of the Award of Distinction upon the film ï¿1⁄2Aitmatovdun Aalamyï¿1⁄2. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to the filmï¿1⁄2s profound impact and its ability to encapsulate the essence of Kyrgyzstanï¿1⁄2s rich cultural tapestry. The official certificate commemorating this distinction will soon be presented to the esteemed representatives at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan.



The recognition garnered by ï¿1⁄2Aitmatovdun Aalamyï¿1⁄2 not only celebrates the artistry and creativity of its creators but also serves as a beacon of cultural diplomacy, fostering deeper connections and understanding between nations. The event was supported by Asian Unity Alliance, WPDRF, AAFT and ICMEI.



