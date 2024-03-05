Russians Concentrating Reserves Near Novomykhailivka Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent days, the Novopavlivka sector, formerly known as Marinka sector, has become one of the hottest areas along the frontline, as the enemy is moving significant reserves there.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this, Ukrinform reports referring to Radio Liberty .

"In the area of Novomykhailivka village, the enemy is concentrating very significant reserves, transferring reinforcements from the Russian hinterland to capture Novomykhailivka village," he said.

According to the spokesperson, more attacks are recorded there every day than in the Avdiivka sector.

"For example, yesterday there were 20 attacks in the Avdiivka sector, and 30 in Novomykhailivka and its outskirts. However, the defense is holding, the enemy is making great efforts, but without any success," summarized Lykhoviy.

As reported, according to the AFU General Staff's update of March 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 41 enemy attacks in the Layman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, as well as two enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.