About UAH 30B In Russian Assets Seized In Ukraine Directed To Recovery Purposes PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, about UAH 30 billion in the Russian assets seized in Ukraine was spent by the Ukrainian government on the country's recovery efforts.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last year we spent about UAH 30 billion worth of the Russian assets seized in Ukraine, i.e. those of Russian banks and enterprises. Currently, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is putting up for sale Medvedchuk's yacht, and the proceeds will go to the State Recovery Fund and will also be used for Ukraine's recovery purposes,” Shmyhal told.

He mentioned that, in cooperation with the World Bank, Ukraine is conducting an assessment of the damages caused by Russian armed aggression.

“The total amount of damages and losses in the third report by the World Bank was estimated at $499 billion,” Shmyhal noted.

A reminder that, following an updated Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3), as of December 31, 2023, the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is $486 billion over the next decade.

