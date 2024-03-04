Another 14 Children Evacuated From Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers helped evacuate 14 more children from dangerous front-line areas in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region during the weekend of March 2-3.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past weekend, employees of the rescue service assisted 46 people during evacuation in the Pokrovsk district, including 14 children and 4 people with physical disabilities," the post said.

It also added that last weekend the rescuers of the Feniks evacuation group and the police had evacuated five residents of Zhelanne from the zone of active hostilities (from the village of Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district).