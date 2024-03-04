Burjeel Holdings and Leejam Sports Company Launch Eight New PhysioTherabia Centers in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) -The new centers will be located in Fitness Time facilities in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Yanbu and Al Khobar.



-The expansion is a significant step forward in establishing the largest network of 60 advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centers in the Kingdom.



-PhysioTherabia has partnered with Tawuniya, a leading insurance company in Saudi Arabia, expanding its reach to a broader clientele through health insurance coverage.



Riyadh - Burjeel Holdings, a leading private healthcare services provider in the MENA region, and Leejam Sports Company, the largest chain of fitness centers in the Middle East and North Africa, have unveiled eight new PhysioTherabia centers in Riyadh and four other cities. The new state-of-the-art facilities are strategically located in Ghadeer Fitness Time, Shafie Fitness Time and Al Nada Men’s Gym in Riyadh, Yanbu’s Waterfront Fitness Time, Al Salehiyah Male Gym in Jeddah, Al Faisaliah Fitness Time in Dammam, Al Olaya Fitness Time & Golden Belt Fitness Time in Al Khobar.



PhysioTherabia, a cutting-edge physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness network that promotes holistic health and wellbeing within the community, was launched by the entities last year. In 2023, PhysioTherabia opened centers in Riyadh’s Olaya View Fitness Time, Al Munsiyah Men’s Gym, Al Munsiyah Ladies Gym, and Al Taawon Men’s Gym. The growing network, currently with 12 centers, offers unparalleled services within Leejam’s Fitness Time facilities, integrating preventive rehabilitation and fitness through a unique gym-based model.



John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “We are delighted to expand PhysioTherabia centers to more parts of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to providing advanced physiotherapy services in the Kingdom. We reiterate our target to establish 60 such centers within and outside Leejam Sports’ gyms across the Kingdom by the end of 2025.”



PhysioTherabia has also embarked on a strategic partnership with Tawuniya, a leading insurance company in Saudi Arabia, to provide high-quality services and expand its reach to a broader clientele, particularly within the insurance market.



Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, PhysioTherabia promotes optimal physical recovery and overall wellness for patients of all ages. Specialized offerings at PhysioTherabia include musculoskeletal rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation with robotics, pediatric rehabilitation, sports injury rehabilitation, spinal and back rehabilitation, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). PhysioTherabia’s rehabilitation technologies, including imoove®, Gait analysis, and Lokomat, offer solutions for conditions such as strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neuromuscular diseases, ensuring patients have an opportunity to lead a healthier quality of life.



The centers also aim to champion Saudi Arabia as the region’s hub for all-encompassing sports performance training, management and care for individuals and teams, complementing efforts to integrate the Kingdom into the Exercise is Medicine Global Health Network, managed by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).





About PhysioTherabia



PhysioTherabia is a network of advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centers that offer cutting-edge technologies and specialized therapy and wellness programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. PhysioTherabia is a joint venture between the leading healthcare services provider and the largest operator of fitness centers in the MENA region, Burjeel Holdings, and Leejam Sports Company. For additional information, visit:





