Man accidentally gets vasectomized

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident that unfolded at Florencio Diaz Hospital in Cordoba, Argentina, a 41-year-old man, Jorge Base, woke up to a life-altering discovery last week – he had undergone a vasectomy by mistake instead of the routine gallbladder removal he had initially sought. Base, who arrived at the hospital for the scheduled gallbladder procedure, found himself unable to fulfill his desire of having a third child.



The mix-up occurred when the gallbladder operation was delayed until the following day, leading surgeons to mistakenly assume that Base was there for a vasectomy. According to Base's account to local media, upon regaining consciousness, he was informed by a nurse about the unforeseen error. Expressing his frustration and helplessness, Base told Argentina’s El Doce TV, “I feel so angry and helpless because there is no going back from what they did.



Endless questions go through your head. I don’t understand how such negligence can happen. Such a big mistake.”



Highlighting the apparent lack of attention to detail, Base revealed that his medical file clearly indicated the purpose of his visit as gallbladder-related. "It’s very strange because in my folder it said ‘gallbladder’ everywhere, all they had to do was read it, it’s not too scientific," he stated.



Having two sons from a previous relationship, Base was eager to expand his family with his new partner, aiming for a daughter. However, doctors informed him that the prospects of reversing the vasectomy are minimal due to his age and the size of the duct. This revelation left Base with limited options for having another child, with artificial insemination emerging as the only viable alternative.



The incident raises serious questions about the protocols and communication within the medical facility, shedding light on the potential consequences of such lapses in healthcare. As Base grapples with the unintended consequences of a medical error, the case prompts reflection on the importance of thorough checks and balances in ensuring patient safety and preventing such distressing incidents.





