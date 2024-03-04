Water Treatment Industry End User To Hold The Highest Share In Hypochlorous Acid Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Hypochlorous acid (chemical formula: HOCl) is a weak acid formed when chlorine dissolves in water. It is extensively used in the water treatment industry as it is easy to store and transport. Hypochlorous acid's non-hazardous nature, cost-effectiveness, environment-friendly nature, and ability to be used as a biocide expand its application scope in various end-use industries. The disinfecting properties of hypochlorous acid provide novel opportunities for its use in the water treatment sector.

Sodium hypochlorite, a type of hypochlorous acid, is commonly referred to as liquid chlorine bleach. In North America, it is widely used as laundry bleach and a household cleaner. Ever-growing population, growing consumer awareness regarding the need to maintain personal health and hygiene, and the inclination towards personal grooming among the youth are expected to upsurge the demand for sodium hypochlorite as a bleaching agent in the laundry industry. As per statistical data released by the Coin Laundry Association, currently, there are about 29,500 coin laundries in the U.S., which generate nearly USD 5 billion in gross revenue annually.

Increasing water contamination at a domestic, municipal, and industrial level has led to an upsurge in the demand for water treatment over the past few years. According to the World Bank, nearly 783 million people lack access to safe drinking water, 2.5 billion people lack adequate sanitization, and a considerable portion of the world's population suffers from water-borne diseases, globally.

Regional Landscape

Geographically, the global hypochlorous acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Hypochlorous Acid?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to robust marketing and research. With an increasing number of commercial and residential swimming pools and growth of associated businesses such as swimming pool water treatment, the U.S. is pegged to be a key consumer of hypochlorous acid.

Asia Pacific is pegged to be the fastest growing market for hypochlorous acid, back by population growth and rapid urbanization. The region has a huge industrial sector, which generates a significant amount of industrial waste that is discharged in water. Thus, Asia Pacific's water treatment industry presents a lucrative opportunity for the hypochlorous acid market. The region also registers high demand for disinfectants, which will further provide impetus to market growth.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of hypochlorous acid as an oxidizing agent in the region. Environmental regulations imposed by government agencies in response to rising water security issues across the region are also expected positively influence market growth.

Latin America is expected to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for basic infrastructure, coupled with the regional governments' commitment towards funding water treatment projects. According to the Development Bank of Latin America, the estimated investment required to meet water infrastructure demand in Latin America will amount to 0.3% of the region's GDP until 2030.

Among all regions, Europe is expected to witness relatively slow growth during the forecast period, owing to the region's stringent regulatory framework.

Segmentation Analysis

The global hypochlorous acid market can be segmented by type, application, and end user.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, and others. The sodium hypochlorite segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to the increasing demand for hypochlorous acid as a bleaching agent and an oxidizing agent in the various end-use industries. Calcium hypochlorite is used as chlorine powder or bleach powder for water treatment and as a bleaching agent.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into sanitizing agent, disinfecting, oxidizing agent, and others. The oxidizing agent segment is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to the widespread contamination of various water sources around the globe. Increasing environment-consciousness among the population and demand for ready-to-use disinfectant and sanitizing products collectively drive the demand for hypochlorous acid in the market.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into water treatment, textile, and other industries. The textile industry is expected to hold a prominent market share by end user as hypochlorous acid is vastly used as an oxidizing agent and a bleaching agent in the industry. Further, hypochlorous acid is also used in the water treatment industry as an active sanitizer.

Hypochlorous Acid Market Segmentation

By Type



Sodium Hypochlorite

Calcium Hypochlorite

Others



By Application



Sanitizing Agent

Disinfecting

Oxidizing Agent

Others



By End User



Water Treatment Industry

Textile Industry

Others



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America





MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

Rest of MEA







MENAFN04032024004597010339ID1107930850