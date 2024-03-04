Participants Of TURKPA Meeting Pay Respect To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Participants of a meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations have visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

They laid flowers at the National Leader's grave.

It is worth noting that the 11th meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations has commenced in Baku.

The meeting is set to include discussions on the adoption of a Personal Data Protection model law, preparation of the model law on Facilitating Residence Permits in TURKPA Member States, and the issues concerning Ombudsman Institutions in TURKPA Member States.