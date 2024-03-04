Antibiotics Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Antibiotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 , ′′offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

antibiotics market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global antibiotics market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 70.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibiotics-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Antibiotics Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases:

As populations grow and become denser, particularly in urban areas, the risk of infectious disease transmission escalates. Diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, and a range of bacterial infections necessitate the use of antibiotics for treatment and control. Additionally, the emergence of new infectious diseases, often with pandemic potential, drives the demand for effective antibiotic treatments. This rising prevalence increases the immediate demand for antibiotics and encourages ongoing research and development in this field to address evolving bacterial profiles and resistance patterns.

Antibiotic Resistance and the Need for Novel Therapies:

Antibiotic resistance is a critical global health challenge, prompting an urgent need for new and effective antibiotics. The overuse and misuse of existing antibiotics have led to the development of resistant strains of bacteria, rendering some standard treatments ineffective. This scenario necessitates the continuous development of novel antibiotics to outpace the evolution of resistance mechanisms. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the research and development of new antibiotic classes and molecules. This investment is a significant driver for the market as it ensures a pipeline of new products to address the evolving landscape of bacterial infections and resistance patterns.



Advancements in Research and Development (R&D):

Technological advancements and increased funding in R&D activities are pivotal in supporting the antibiotics market. Emerging innovations in genomic and bioinformatics technologies enable more rapid and precise identification of bacterial strains and their susceptibility patterns. This advancement accelerates the development of targeted antibiotics. Furthermore, advancements in drug delivery systems and the formulation of existing antibiotics enhance their effectiveness and reduce side effects, thereby increasing their market acceptance and demand. Governmental and private funding in antibiotic research, alongside collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Spero Therapeutics Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Antibiotics Market Report Segmentation:

By Action Mechanism:



Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors Others

Cell wall synthesis inhibitors represented the largest segment by action mechanism as they are widely used in treating bacterial infections by preventing bacteria from building cell walls, thus being crucial in the antibiotics market.



By Drug Class:



Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolide

Carbapenem

Aminoglycoside Others

Penicillin represented the largest segment by drug class due to its effectiveness, affordability, and widespread use in treating a variety of bacterial infections, making it a dominant player in the antibiotics market.

By Spectrum of Activity:



Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics

Broad-spectrum antibiotics represent the largest segment by spectrum of activity as they can target a wide range of bacteria, making them versatile and highly demanded in treating various infections.



By Route of Administration:



Oral

Parenteral

Topical Others

Parenteral route of administration represents the largest market segment as it allows for the direct delivery of antibiotics into the bloodstream, ensuring rapid and effective treatment for severe infections.

By End Use:



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others

Hospitals represent the largest market by end user due to their critical role in administering complex and urgent antibiotic treatments for a variety of infections in a controlled environment.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific was the largest market by region, likely due to its large population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and growing awareness of infectious diseases, driving the demand for antibiotics in this region.

Antibiotics Market Trends:

The threat of global health emergencies, such as pandemics, significantly drives the antibiotics market. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of having robust healthcare systems and preparedness, including access to effective antibiotics. Such events accelerate government and private sector investment in antibiotic research and stockpiling, as part of broader pandemic preparedness strategies. Furthermore, government policies and initiatives play a crucial role in the antibiotics market. Many governments across the globe are increasingly aware of the importance of effective antibiotics and are implementing policies to support antibiotic research and development. This includes funding grants, providing tax incentives, and easing regulatory pathways for the approval of new antibiotics.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163