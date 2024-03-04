EPA & DHA Market Size, Trends, Leading Companies, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “EPA & DHA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global EPA & DHA market share,

Report Highlights:

How big is the EPA & DHA market ?

The global EPA & DHA market size reached US$ 1,877.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,228.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02% during 2024-2032.

What is EPA & DHA?

EPA and DHA are abbreviations for eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid, respectively. They are long-chain omega-3 fatty acids commonly found in fish oils, algae, and certain types of seafood. These essential fatty acids are renowned for their numerous health benefits, particularly in supporting heart health, brain function, and overall well-being. They are also crucial in maintaining cognitive health, supporting memory and learning, and exhibiting a positive impact on mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. EPA and DHA are considered essential because the human body cannot produce them in sufficient quantities, so they must be obtained through dietary sources or supplements. As a result, the EPA & DHA market encompasses a wide range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, functional foods, and animal nutrition.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the EPA & DHA industry?

One of the key factors driving the market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with EPA and DHA consumption. In line with this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, has amplified the demand for EPA and DHA supplements as a preventive measure and for managing related health conditions. Consumers are increasingly turning to these omega-3 fatty acids as a natural and effective means of maintaining heart health and reducing the risk of heart-related complications. Moreover, the growing aging population across the globe has spurred the demand for EPA and DHA in dietary supplements aimed at supporting cognitive function and mental well-being, thus mitigating the effects of age-related cognitive decline. Besides this, the expanding market for functional foods and fortified beverages has created new opportunities for incorporating EPA and DHA into everyday consumer products. Manufacturers are formulating an array of food and beverage offerings enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to cater to health-conscious consumers. Additionally, there is a notable trend of pet owners seeking EPA and DHA supplements for their pets, recognizing the potential benefits of these nutrients in supporting animal health.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Type:



Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Market Breakup by Source:



Fish Oil

Algae Oil

Krill Oil Others

Market Breakup by Application:



Infant Formulae

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



AlgiSy BioSciences Inc.

Arctic Nutrition AG

BASF SE

Biosearch Sau

Corbion NV

Croda International PLC

KD Pharma Group

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nordic Naturals Inc

Novasep Holding SAS

Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc

Omega Protein Corporation Polaris

