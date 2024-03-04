Italy contemplates withdrawing air defense system from Slovakia

(MENAFN) In a move that has sparked concerns over national security, Italy is reportedly set to withdraw its SAMP/T surface-based air defense system from Slovakia, according to statements made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The system, which was temporarily deployed to Slovakia last year as a replacement for the United States Patriot anti-aircraft system transferred to Ukraine, is now being recalled by Italy for deployment elsewhere.



Prime Minister Fico expressed apprehension about the impending withdrawal, citing the lack of an alternative system to protect Slovakia's airspace once the Italian defense system is removed. The absence of a contingency plan raises concerns about the vulnerability of the nation's security, especially considering the recent history of military aid transfers and the dismantling of previous air defense infrastructure.



Fico highlighted the complex dynamics at play, pointing to the prior donation of a Russian S-300 air defense system to Ukraine by the previous government. Following that, the temporary presence of American Patriots in Slovakia was also brought to an end. Now, with the imminent withdrawal of the Italian system, questions arise about the strategic choices made by the Slovak government in prioritizing military aid to Ukraine over ensuring its own defense capabilities.



The concerns voiced by Prime Minister Fico echo sentiments raised by Slovakia's newly-appointed defense minister, Robert Kalinak. In a January interview, Kalinak questioned the wisdom of sacrificing Slovakia's military assets for the benefit of Ukraine without securing viable replacements. He warned that rectifying the resulting damage to national security would likely require years of strategic planning and investment.



As Slovakia grapples with the impending void in its air defense capabilities, the situation underscores the delicate balance nations face when providing military aid while safeguarding their own security interests. The evolving scenario prompts a closer examination of the strategic decisions made by governments in navigating complex geopolitical dynamics and ensuring the protection of their territorial integrity.





MENAFN04032024000045015687ID1107930468