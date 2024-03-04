North America Protein Ingredients Market Size Worth US$ 27.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Protein Ingredients Market Report: Product Type (Animal Proteins, Plant Proteins), Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), and Country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America protein ingredients market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Protein Ingredients Market?

The North America protein ingredients market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-protein-ingredients-market/requestsample

North America Protein Ingredients Market Growth:

The North America protein ingredients market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness and the rising demand for protein-rich diets. Additionally, the emerging trend towards healthier lifestyles, coupled with the growing awareness towards the benefits of protein in muscle building, weight management, and overall well-being, is driving consumers towards protein-enriched foods and supplements. This shift is further bolstered by the rising number of fitness activities and the inflating popularity of sports nutrition among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Moreover, the aging population in North America is contributing to the demand for protein ingredients, as they seek to maintain muscle mass and strength with age.

North America Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation:



Market by Product Type



Animal Proteins





Egg Protein





Whey Protein





Gelatin





Casein



Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates



Plant Proteins





Wheat Protein





Soy Protein





Pea Protein



Others



Market by Application





Food and Beverages





Personal Care and Cosmetics





Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Key Regions Analyzed



United States Canada

North America Protein Ingredients Market Trends:

A notable trend in the North America protein ingredients market is the increasing demand for plant-based proteins, owing to the rising vegetarian and vegan populations, as well as consumers seeking sustainable and ethical food options. In addition to this, plant-based proteins derived from sources like soy, peas, and rice are gaining popularity due to their health benefits and lower environmental impact compared to animal-based proteins, which is further acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This trend is leading to product innovation and the introduction of a diverse range of plant-based protein products in the market. Apart from this, advancements in food technology are enabling the enhancement of flavor, texture, and nutritional profile of plant-based proteins, making them more appealing to a broader consumer base, which is expected to bolster the North America protein ingredients market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163