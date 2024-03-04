Kuwait Amir Receives UN Sec. Gen. Dep.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and her delegation. State officials attended the meeting. (end) tm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.