UAE Healthcare Group Opens 8 New Advanced Physiotherapy Centres In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 10:44 AM

Burjeel Holdings, Abu Dhabi-headquartered leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the region, has unveiled eight new PhysioTherabia centres in Riyadh and four other cities across Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Burjeel in partnership with Leejam Sports Company, a top operator of fitness centres in the region, launched the first four PhysioTherabia centres in Riyadh. The latest expansion marks a significant step forward in Burjeel's mission to establish the largest network of advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centres in Saudi Arabia.

“We are delighted to expand PhysioTherabia centres to more parts of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to providing advanced physiotherapy services in the Kingdom,” John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said.

Apart from Riyadh, the new state-of-the-art facilities are located in Jeddah, Dammam, and Al Khobar, marking a scaling of Burjeel's geographical footprint across Saudi Arabia.

“It underscores our dedication to empowering individuals on their journey to optimal health and wellness while strengthening our presence in key regions. We reiterate our target to establish 60 such centres within and outside Leejam Sports' gyms across the Kingdom by the end of 2025,” Sunil underlined.

The new centres offer services within Leejam's Fitness Time facilities, tailored to meet diverse wellness needs. They further the goal of integrating preventive rehabilitation and fitness through a unique gym-based model.

Meanwhile, PhysioTherabia has entered into a strategic partnership with Tawuniya, a leading insurance company in Saudi Arabia, expanding its reach to a broader clientele through health insurance coverage.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals, PhysioTherabia promotes optimal physical recovery and overall wellness for patients of all ages. Specialised offerings at PhysioTherabia include musculoskeletal rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation with robotics, paediatric rehabilitation, sports injury rehabilitation, spinal and back rehabilitation, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

