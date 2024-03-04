Azerbaijani Army Continues Enlightenment Of Servicemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan for 2024 approved by Defense
Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, events on the enlightenment
of servicemen continue in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
At the events held in accordance with the plan, the military
personnel is informed about the ideas expressed by the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the
Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev about the Azerbaijan Army, exchange of
views is held, questions of servicemen are answered and necessary
recommendations for military service are given.
Detailed information about the official meetings of the
leadership of the Defense Ministry, events and innovations in the
country and the region is provided, as well as examples of courage
and bravery shown by Azerbaijani heroic servicemen during the
Patriotic War and other successful subsequent combat operations are
brought to the attention.
Moreover, talks on the topics of military-patriotic education,
improving moral-psychological training, strengthening military
discipline, proper relationship building among servicemen and other
topics are held with military personnel.
The Motherland defenders willingly approach classes, thoroughly
master teachings, and recognize their duty to the Motherland.
