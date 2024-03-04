Azerbaijani Army Continues Enlightenment Of Servicemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan for 2024 approved by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, events on the enlightenment of servicemen continue in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

At the events held in accordance with the plan, the military personnel is informed about the ideas expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev about the Azerbaijan Army, exchange of views is held, questions of servicemen are answered and necessary recommendations for military service are given.

Detailed information about the official meetings of the leadership of the Defense Ministry, events and innovations in the country and the region is provided, as well as examples of courage and bravery shown by Azerbaijani heroic servicemen during the Patriotic War and other successful subsequent combat operations are brought to the attention.

Moreover, talks on the topics of military-patriotic education, improving moral-psychological training, strengthening military discipline, proper relationship building among servicemen and other topics are held with military personnel.

The Motherland defenders willingly approach classes, thoroughly master teachings, and recognize their duty to the Motherland.