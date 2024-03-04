Varun Dhawan's 'Lucky' Encounter With Lucky Ali; Drops Happy Selfie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor, and soon-to-be father, Varun Dhawan had a 'lucky' encounter with singer Lucky Ali.

The picture, which seems to be clicked at the airport, shows the duo smiling for the selfie.

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun, who has a huge fandom of 46.9 million followers, treated his fans to a happy selfie, with the 'Gori Teri Aankhen' singer.

The snap shows Varun wearing a black shirt, and aviator sunglasses. Lucky is donning a brown T-shirt and black sunglasses. He is sporting white hair and a beard look.

The picture is captioned: "I'm the lucky one".

The actor, who was most recently seen in 'Bawaal', gave the tune of Lucky's famous track 'Oh Sanam', to his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is set to play the titular role in the upcoming action drama 'Baby John', which is a remake of Atlee's Tamil film 'Theri'. Co-produced by Atlee, it is written and directed by Kalees and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

On the personal front, Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple had tied the knot in January 2021.