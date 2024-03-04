Qatari-Nigerian Relations Constantly Evolving: Nigerian Charge D'affaires

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Charge d'Affairs of the Nigerian Embassy to the State of Qatar H E Rabiu Suleiman stressed the significance of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H E Bola Ahmed Tinubu's official visit to the State of Qatar in enhancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

In a statement to QNA, he said that President Tinubu's visit to the State of Qatar is highly significant and historic, and affirms the Nigerian President's keenness to enhance and develop bilateral relations with the State of Qatar.

The Charge d'Affaires at the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar underlined that bilateral relations between Nigeria and Qatar have been cordial since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2013.

During the visit, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold a session of talks with the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Charge d'Affairs said, adding that the visit will witness the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements, along with the organization of the Qatar-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum.

The agreements and memoranda of understanding will cover several areas, including labor, trade, investment, youth and sports, avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion, maritime and aviation transport, and other agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in vital areas for both countries.

Rabiu Suleiman stressed that these agreements and memoranda of understanding have the potential to positively strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Qatar, with technical experts from both sides are currently engaged in strategic bilateral meetings to achieve tangible results for the betterment of both countries.

He also highlighted the importance of mutual visits between the two countries' leaderships in strengthening relations and fostering joint cooperation, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubus current visit no doubt would promote relations between the two nations and advance areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Charge d'Affairs of the Nigerian Embassy to the State of Qatar commended the State of Qatar's strategic roles in regional and world peace, noting that Nigeria and Qatar have also supported each other in various multilateral engagements, and these remarkable achievements are testimonies of the cordial relations between both countries.