Newborn Screening Market Was Valued At US$1,777.7 Million By 2032 And Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1%

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Newborn Screening Market Report by Product (Instruments, Reagents), Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme Based Assay, DNA Assay, Electrophoresis, and Others), Test Type (Dry Blood Spot Test, CCHD, Hearing Screen), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global newborn screening market size reached US$ 1,026.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,777.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Newborn Screening Industry:

Rising Awareness About Early Disease Detection:

The growing adoption of newborn screening due to the increasing awareness among parents and healthcare professionals about the importance of early disease detection in newborns is offering a positive market outlook. People are recognizing the benefits of newborn screening in identifying and treating genetic, metabolic, and congenital disorders, encouraging stakeholders to expand screening programs and improve access to screening services. Besides this, healthcare providers are generating awareness among parents about the importance of newborn screening during prenatal and postnatal care.

Advancements in Screening Technologies:

Innovations in screening technologies, such as tandem mass spectrometry (TMS), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS), are bolstering the market growth. These technological advancements enhance the accuracy, sensitivity, and efficiency of screening tests, enabling early detection of a wide range of disorders. Additionally, improved screening technologies allow healthcare providers to identify and treat conditions quickly, leading to better health outcomes for affected infants. Furthermore, technological innovations reduce the complexity and cost of screening procedures, making them more accessible to healthcare facilities worldwide.

Increasing Birth Rates:

The escalating demand for newborn screening due to the rising birth rates around the world is strengthening the market growth. In addition, the increasing incidence of congenital disorders and genetic diseases among infants is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, early diagnosis through screening can lead to timely interventions, thereby improving the prognosis for affected infants. Furthermore, rising birth rates create opportunities for market players to develop and introduce innovative screening technologies tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of healthcare providers and parents.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Newborn Screening Industry:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Baebies Inc.

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Perkinelmer Inc.

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare Waters Corporation

Newborn Screening Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Instruments Reagents

Instruments represent the largest segment as they play a vital role in the screening process by providing the necessary tools for sample collection, analysis, and result interpretation.

By Technology:



Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis Others

Tandem mass spectrometry holds the biggest market share due to the increasing need to identify various metabolic disorders.



By Test Type:



Dry Blood Spot Test

CCHD Hearing Screen

Dry blood spot test accounts for the largest market share, driven by its non-invasive nature.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the newborn screening market on account of the rising focus on preventive healthcare measures.

Global Newborn Screening Market Trends:

Governing agencies of several countries are mandating screening programs to ensure that all newborns undergo screening for a variety of genetic, metabolic, endocrine, and functional disorders shortly after birth for early identification and intervention. They are also providing funding for the infrastructure and resources needed to conduct these screenings, which is supporting the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing focus on newborn screening due to the improving healthcare infrastructure is bolstering the market growth. In addition, improvements in data management systems within healthcare infrastructure allow for the efficient handling of screening results, follow-up procedures, and patient records, ensuring that infants receive crucial care without delay.

