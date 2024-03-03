Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know Significance, Rituals, Story And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today (March 4th) marks the auspicious occasion of Janki Jayanti, celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, an embodiment of purity and devotion in Hindu mythology. This revered day, Sita Ashtami, holds significant importance among Hindus, especially for the people residing in North India.

Janki Jayanti falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna, as per the North Indian Lunar Calendar. Meanwhile, according to the Amanta Lunar Calendar, it is observed in regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Southern India during Magha.

This year, Janki Jayanti will be celebrated on March 4, 2024, commencing at 8:44 AM on March 3, 2024, and concluding at 8:49 AM on March 4, 2024.

Significance

Janki Jayanti holds profound significance as it observes the birth of Mata Sita, believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Mata Sita's life serves as an inspiration, symbolizing purity, devotion, sacrifice, and resilience, particularly among women. She is revered for her unwavering dedication, making her an epitome of virtue and grace.

Story

Legend has it that Mata Sita was discovered by King Janak while ploughing the fields, and he embraced her as his daughter. She is often referred to as the daughter of Mother Earth. Mata Sita's union with Lord Shri Ram, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated as an epitome of divine love and partnership. According to Hindu scriptures, Mata Sita returned to Mother Earth, leaving her mortal form behind.

Devotees observe Janki Jayanti with fervent devotion, often observing fasts and conducting special prayers. Traditional rituals include lighting a lamp with pure ghee in front of the idols of Lord Ram and his family. Many devotees organize Ramayana Path or special prayers at temples dedicated to Lord Ram. Satsangs, or gatherings for spiritual discourse, are also common on this day.

Mantra

A commonly recited mantra on Janki Jayanti is "Om Shri Sitaye Namah," invoking blessings from Goddess Sita for health, wealth, and happiness. Janki Jayanti serves as a reminder of the values embodied by Mata Sita and the eternal bond between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, inspiring devotees to emulate their virtues of love, devotion, and righteousness.