Ukraine Will Continue To Develop Grain From Ukraine Program - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will continue to develop the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted this on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"The continued success of our Grain From Ukraine humanitarian program demonstrates Ukraine's dedication to assisting those in need, even during times of war in our own country. Last week, 7,665 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour arrived in Sudan. This amount is expected to meet the food needs of more than one million Sudanese citizens for one month. In Nigeria, 25,000 tonnes recently landed in Port Harcourt to help with increasing food insecurity," he wrote.

Zelensky stressed that together with partners, Ukraine has provided essential food to a number of countries, including Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Yemen, over the course of the program's operation.

"We are continuing to expand it and anticipate more shipments in the future," Zelensky added.