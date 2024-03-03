Security Tightened For PM Modi's Visit To Chennai On Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Greater Chennai City Police have put in place elaborate security arrangements with deployment of 15,000 personnel in five-layers in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on Monday.

Security measures are taken up in the adjoining Chengalpattu district also.

PM Modi will attend a public meeting on Monday evening at YMCA Ground, Nandanam in Chennai.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, conducted a special security review meeting with Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police as part of finalising security arrangements for the PM's visit.

After the review meet, the Commissioner ordered the deployment of totally 15,000 personnel from Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special Units, Armed Reserve, Commando Force and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).

Intensive checking and surveillance are underway at Nandanam YMCA Ground where the event will take place. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in areas surrounding Chennai Airport.

Police are searching lodges and hotels in Chennai looking for suspects and strangers.

Also intensive vehicle check-up are being conducted at important roads and junctions. Police teams are intensively monitoring important Railway stations and bus terminals.

Police have also ordered that drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are banned to fly within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction between March 1 and April 29.

The Greater Chennai Police has warned that legal action will be taken against those who violate the temporary ban on drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

It may be noted that PM Modi will visit the state on Monday for the second time in seven days.

The PM will arrive in a special aircraft at the Chennai airport at 2.45 p.m. from Maharashtra. From there, he will take a helicopter to the Kalpakkam Helipad which is at a distance of 70 km from Chennai.

Between 3.30 p.m. and 4.15 p.m., he will participate in a programme organised by Bharatiya Navhikiya Vidyut Nigam (Bhavini), which is constructing and commissioning the Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR).

He will return by helicopter to the airport at 5 p.m, from where he will go to the YMCA Grounds at Nandanam to address the public meeting organised by the BJP.

At 6.35 p.m., he is scheduled to leave for Telangana by a special aircraft.