Trump announces probable running mate

(MENAFN) In a recent development, former United States President Donald Trump has expressed his inclination to "very much consider" Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a potential running mate for the upcoming presidential election. Trump, the Republican frontrunner, praised Abbott for his commendable efforts in securing the United States-Mexico border, citing the governor's notable achievements during a meeting in Eagle Pass, Texas.



The meeting between Trump and Abbott included a tour of a heavily fortified section of the border, fortified by Abbott since 2021. Despite recent rulings by the United States Supreme Court supporting the removal of razor wire fencing along the frontier, Abbott remains steadfast in his commitment to building additional barricades. Notably, the Texas governor chose to meet with his political rival, Trump, rather than President Joe Biden, a move seen as a significant snub to the current administration.



During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump spoke highly of Abbott, describing him as "a spectacular man" who has "done a great job" in combating the challenges posed by illegal immigration across the expansive 1,200-mile stretch of the Texas-Mexico border. When directly questioned about the possibility of Abbott serving as his vice president, Trump affirmed, "Yeah, certainly he would be somebody that I would very much consider."



As speculation surrounding Trump's potential running mate gains momentum, the former president also mentioned South Carolina Senator and former Republican challenger Tim Scott as another contender. However, Trump's endorsement of Scott was less effusive, labeling him as an "okay" presidential candidate but emphasizing his effectiveness as an "unbelievable" campaign surrogate.



The prospect of Abbott as Trump's running mate adds a dynamic element to the unfolding narrative of the upcoming presidential election. With the border security issue at the forefront of political discourse, Trump's consideration of Abbott underscores the significance of the Texas governor's role in the Republican landscape. As the political stage continues to evolve, observers eagerly await further developments and potential announcements regarding Trump's choice for a vice presidential candidate.



MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927906