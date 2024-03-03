EU Energy Commissioner Looking To Deepen Ties With Azerbaijan Regarding Renewables

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The EU Commissioner for Energy and former Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, Kadri Simson, said the European Union is looking to take a step to deepen the ties with Azerbaijan with regard to renewables. According to Azernews, the EU official has posted about this in her official X social page.

Kadri Simson also emphasized that Azerbaijan will host the COP29 this year and noted that the energy issue will play a leading role in the international event.

"Azerbaijan is preparing to host COP29 later this year & energy will for sure play a key role. I met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss our cooperation in energy. It has developed a lot over the last few years & our next step is to deepen the ties regarding renewables."

Note that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who came to Azerbaijan to participate in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

Besides, during the conversation, they discussed prospects for the implementation of renewable energy projects in the future in addition to various types of energy and opportunities for European companies to play a more active role as investors in projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani President and the EU Energy Commissioner then exchanged views on future steps and an action plan for the development of both COP29 and energy cooperation. The sides also lauded Azerbaijan`s joining the global methane reduction initiative.