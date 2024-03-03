EU Energy Commissioner Looking To Deepen Ties With Azerbaijan Regarding Renewables

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
The EU Commissioner for Energy and former Estonian Minister of
Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, Kadri Simson, said the
European Union is looking to take a step to deepen the ties with
Azerbaijan with regard to renewables. According to Azernews, the EU
official has posted about this in her official X social page.
Kadri Simson also emphasized that Azerbaijan will host the COP29
this year and noted that the energy issue will play a leading role
in the international event.
"Azerbaijan is preparing to host COP29 later this year & energy
will for sure play a key role. I met with Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev to discuss our cooperation in energy. It has developed
a lot over the last few years & our next step is to deepen the ties
regarding renewables."
Note that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received European
Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who came to Azerbaijan to
participate in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council
Ministerial Meeting.
Besides, during the conversation, they discussed prospects for
the implementation of renewable energy projects in the future in
addition to various types of energy and opportunities for European
companies to play a more active role as investors in projects
implemented in Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani President and the EU Energy Commissioner then
exchanged views on future steps and an action plan for the
development of both COP29 and energy cooperation. The sides also
lauded Azerbaijan`s joining the global methane reduction
initiative.
MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107927894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.