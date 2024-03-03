(MENAFN) In a notable departure from the practices of other NATO member states, Finland has declared that Ukraine is free to utilize the weaponry it has received from Helsinki, including for potential attacks on Russian territory. The announcement, made by senior Finnish officials on Thursday, underscores the unique position taken by the Nordic nation, which has opted not to impose any restrictions on the use of long-range weaponry provided to Ukraine.



Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen emphasized that, unlike "larger countries" with restrictions on the use of supplied military systems, Finland envisions no limitations for Ukraine.



Hakkanen clarified that nations providing such weapons typically have a say in how they can be employed, but Finland has chosen not to impose such constraints on Ukraine's use of the weaponry.



Jukka Kopra, Chair of the Finnish parliament's Defense Committee, corroborated this stance, affirming that Helsinki has not placed restrictions on Ukraine. Kopra asserted that Ukraine has the right to employ these weapons, including on Russian soil, against military targets. This declaration aligns with similar sentiments expressed by Estonia, another NATO member, suggesting that restricting Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weaponry to its claimed territory is a mistake.



Russian officials, including Aleksey Chepa, Deputy Head of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee, cautioned against such permissive attitudes, warning that hostile actions by Finland, a new NATO member, could potentially lead to retaliation. Chepa noted that these statements by Finnish officials are part of a broader trend among new NATO members seeking to assert their positions, potentially escalating tensions in the region.



The unprecedented stance taken by Finland is predicted to have significant repercussions on diplomatic ties with Moscow, according to Konstantin Kosachev, Vice Speaker of Russia's Federation Council. Even if Helsinki attempts to backtrack and address the situation, Kosachev believes the damage to relations has already been done, raising concerns about the broader implications for regional stability and cooperation within NATO.



