FIFA leader rejects introduction of blue cards in football

(MENAFN) FIFA Leader Gianni Infantino made it abundantly clear during a recent statement on Saturday that the prospect of introducing blue cards in football was firmly rejected. This proposition, which emerged from discussions among certain segments of football's governing bodies, aimed to introduce a new card alongside the traditional red and yellow ones. The proposed blue card would entail a temporary removal of players from the field for a duration of 10 minutes as a penalty for dissent or engaging in cynical fouls.



Speaking to the press in Scotland, ahead of an imminent meeting of the International Football Association Board at Loch Lomond, Infantino reiterated FIFA's resolute opposition to the concept. He emphasized that there would be no contemplation of implementing blue cards at the "elite level" of the sport, reaffirming FIFA's commitment to maintaining the integrity and tradition of football. Notably, sin bins are presently utilized in grassroots football at lower levels as a disciplinary measure, contrasting with the proposed blue card system.



The 53-year-old FIFA President emphasized the organization's receptiveness to novel ideas and proposals aimed at enhancing the sport's dynamics. However, he underscored the paramount importance of preserving "the essence and tradition" of football, asserting that any changes must align with the fundamental principles that underpin the game. Infantino's remarks reflect FIFA's dedication to upholding the core values and spirit of football, even in the face of discussions surrounding potential rule modifications and modernizations.

