Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet Photos: Bill Gates To Anand Mahindra To Shah Rukh Khan And More Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding day 3 live updates: Celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, Bill Gates, DJ Bravo, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone attend the 3-day bash.



The three-day pre-wedding celebrations for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant began on Friday (March 1) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Day 3, the big finale, promises to be a blend of adventure and tradition. On the last day, guests will begin the morning with 'Tusker Trails' before exploring Jamnagar's lush expanses in 'casual elegant' gear.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, and Salman Khan joined forces on stage to dance to the Oscar-winning RRR tune Naatu Naatu. When they failed to execute the hook step, they attempted their signature steps instead.

In the evening, a 'Hashtakshar' ceremony will be organised to commemorate the official union in front of their loved ones.

The second day of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations was themed 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' as the suggested dress code and 'Mela Rouge', a potpourri of desi activities in the guests' preferred south Asian garb.

The 'Walk on the Wildside' was outdoors at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary in Jamnagar.

The ceremony at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar is attended by about 2,000 visitors, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra. To complement the theme of the second day, all of these visitors dressed in flower, avian, tiger, and animal prints.

The premiere day, March 1, was themed 'An Evening in Everland,' and attendees dressed in stylish cocktail wear. The first day of celebrations featured a Cirque du Soleil performance, a drone display, and Rihanna's debut in India.

The events are taking place in Jamnagar, which holds special significance for the Ambani family due to their strong familial links.

At the event Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wore a black sherwani with a dash of blue across his chest

Kareena Kapoor Khan and

Karisma Kapoor posed for the cameras at the

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and

Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur posed for the cameras at the

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

posed with Arjun Kapoor at the

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

Ambani family members Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta posed for a photo at the event.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife

Melinda French Gates posed with Anant and Mukesh Ambani at the bash.