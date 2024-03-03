Universal Music Group, TikTok dispute over artists' property rights, results in songs removal

(MENAFN) The ongoing dispute between Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok has escalated, resulting in the removal of additional works by numerous artists from the popular social media platform. This conflict follows the earlier removal of songs by iconic artists like Taylor Swift and The Beatles about a month ago.



The crux of the issue lies in the expiration of the contract between UMG and TikTok, which occurred on January 31. Despite efforts to negotiate a renewal, the two parties failed to reach an agreement. Consequently, all songs recorded under the Universal Music license were promptly removed from TikTok's music library.



Among the affected artists are heavyweights such as Taylor Swift, The Beatles, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and SZA, whose songs have been rendered unavailable on the TikTok network. This development is significant given the platform's vast user base, estimated at around a billion people worldwide.



TikTok issued a statement this week, clarifying their actions as a response to Universal's request to remove songs written or co-written by composers under contract with Universal Music Publishing Group. The decision aligns with the information provided by Universal Music Group.



In response, Universal Music Group expressed disappointment in TikTok's stance, stating in a letter addressed to artists that the platform "has not agreed to recognize the fair value of your songs." This highlights the fundamental disagreement between the two entities regarding the compensation and recognition of artists' work on the platform.



The clash between Universal Music Group and TikTok underscores the complexities of digital rights management and the ongoing struggle to establish fair compensation models for artists in the digital age. As negotiations continue, the fate of these artists' presence on TikTok remains uncertain, leaving both fans and industry stakeholders closely watching the outcome of this dispute.

MENAFN03032024000045015682ID1107927267