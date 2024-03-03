(MENAFN- AMC)

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 26 February – Get ready to embark on a world of discovery at Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi's premier retail, dining and leisure, destination. Beyond the highly anticipated SHEIN pop-up store arriving on March 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Deerfields Mall welcomes an enticing lineup of new brands, each adding its own distinctive flair to the mall's dynamic landscape.



Fashion frenzy with SHEIN and more

Fashionistas, rejoice! SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle phenomenon, is making its highly anticipated return to Abu Dhabi with a three-day pop-up store at Deerfields Mall. Explore a treasure trove of trendy apparel, accessories, and homeware for women, men, kids, and your home. And sweeten the deal with an exclusive 25% discount on everything when you pay with your credit or debit card!



"We're thrilled to partner with SHEIN, a global leader in accessible fashion, to bring their innovative and trendsetting styles directly to our Abu Dhabi shoppers. This exclusive pop-up store aligns perfectly with Deerfields Mall's commitment to offering diverse and exciting experiences. With the added bonus of an exclusive discount, the SHEIN pop-up is a fantastic opportunity to discover the latest trends and refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank.", said Nabil Essakouti, General Manager of Deerfields Mall.



But the fashion fun doesn't stop there! Deerfields Mall welcomes Adidas, offering the latest sportswear and apparel for the active lifestyle. Discover a world of style and beauty essentials at Carducci Milano, Beverly Hills, H&M, Flormar and Kiko Milano, pampering yourself with high-quality cosmetics and fragrances.



Zaman Beirut opens its doors: Timeless flavors await

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure as Zaman Beirut, a haven for authentic Lebanese cuisine, opens its doors on February 27th. Inspired by the vibrant city of Beirut, Zaman invites you to savor the time-honored culinary traditions of Lebanon. Immerse yourself in a warm and inviting atmosphere, where the aroma of spices, the sizzle of grills, and the laughter of diners fill the air.



Indulge your sweet tooth

Craving something sweet? Look no further! Fast-growing franchise La Donuteria renowned for their fresh and irresistibly tasty donuts, with a network of over 150 branches across the world, opens its first branch in Abu Dhabi at Deerfields Mall. Krispy Kreme and Cinnabon are now open at the mall, tempting you with their irresistible donuts and cinnamon rolls. Let the aroma of freshly baked goodness tantalize your senses and satisfy your cravings.



Step back in time at the Free Antiques Museum & Classic Car

For a captivating journey through the past, explore the newly opened Free Classic Car & Antiques Museum. Marvel at a stunning collection of meticulously restored classic cars, alongside vintage electronics, currencies, and more. Each exhibit narrates a unique story, transporting you to a bygone era and igniting your curiosity.



With these exciting new additions, Deerfields Mall continues to evolve as a dynamic destination for discovery. From fashion finds and cultural gems to delectable delights and unique experiences, there's always something new to explore and enjoy. So, come visit us and embark on a journey of your own – we promise an adventure unlike any other!







