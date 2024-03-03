Sharjah Airport Authority Is Ready To Participate At The ITB Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Sharjah

:

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) is all set to participate at the ITB Berlin 2024, a global platform that brings together exhibitors, business leaders, and experts from the tourism and travel sector.

The Authority will unveil the latest developments, services, and amenities offered by Sharjah Airport, highlighting its commitment to transforming airport experiences through the expansion of its technology infrastructure and comprehensive digital transformation.

Under the umbrella of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, the SAA's participation is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance Sharjah's position as a thriving tourist and economic destination by establishing connections with leading international companies and expanding the network of destinations at Sharjah Airport. Through its participation at the event, SAA seeks to enhance its global presence and foster connections with the global leaders of the tourism and travel sector.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said:“During our participation at ITB Berlin 2024, we are committed to reviewing the Airport's expansion plans, services, and facilities offered to customers. The exhibition has gained an increasing global significance, attracting a larger number of participants from 165 countries worldwide this year.”

His Excellency added:“This premier trade exhibition offers us a platform to showcase Sharjah Airport's recent accomplishments over the past year, which played a crucial role in enhancing the Airport's capacity to meet the increasing travel needs at Sharjah Airport. During the event, we will also highlight the improvements made in the infrastructure of digital services and the amenities offered to passengers.”

This year, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) - a one-stop-shop for airline reservations, customised holiday packages, cruises, hotel reservations and global visa services, and one of the UAE's fastest growing travel agencies - will participate at ITB Berlin. The agency aims to strengthen its communication channels with international companies and explore new prospects of collaboration through its participation at the global exhibition.

SAA's annual participation in the ITB Berlin is an integral part of its international agenda. This year, its participation holds special significance due to the commencement of the passenger terminal expansion project. Additionally, Sharjah Airport has achieved its highest performance to date, having welcomed over 15.3 million passengers in 2023.

