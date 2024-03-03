Paratroopers Stop Occupants' Assault Attempts In Novomykhailivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Novomykhailivka, the 79th Separate Tavria Air Assault Brigade continues to disrupt the assault attempts of the Russian occupiers.

Ukrinform reported this citing the channel of the 79th Separate Tavria Air Assault Brigade on Telegram .

"Another enemy assault on the positions of the Tavria paratroopers ended in losses of manpower and armored vehicles," the statement said.

During the next assault, the enemy sent infantry on armored vehicles into the battle, but the enemy infantry was destroyed and the armored vehicles were burned.

Novomykhailivka continues to be one of the hottest spots on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy is making every effort to drive the paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade out of this settlement.

As reported, since the beginning of the year, paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade have continued to hold their positions in the area of operations, which are stormed by the enemy every day.