Supporting, Empowering Jordanian Woman Is Top Concern For King - Safadi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Saturday said that supporting and empowering the Jordanian woman is a top priority for His Majesty King Abdullah whose reign witnessed allocating quota seats for women in 2003.

Attending the launch of the "Jordanian woman in the modernisation process: aspects and covenant" conference, organised by Al Mithaq Al Watani (national charter) Party, Safadi said that Jordanian women have proven high level of capability to administrate public issues thanks to the Royal support, according to a statement by the

party

He added that His Majesty, in synchronisation with second centennial of the state, has launched a national project for modernising the political, economic and administrative paths with the aim of expanding the popular participation in decision making and realising the sustainable development goals.

The lawmaker said that the Lower House has endorsed laws pertaining to the political modernisation, which paved the way for a wider participation for women and the youth and realising an effective representation for them in the Parliament.





Assistant Secretary General at the Arab League Hayfa Abu Ghazaleh said that enhancing the women's status at the political and economic levels is a pivotal role in the Arab region, noting that the Arab League has always sought to adopt strategies and mechanisms that can enhance the women's important role in the political path.



Secretary-General of Al Mithaq Al Watani Party Mohammad Momani said that the Jordanian woman played an important role in the modernisation process, where the Kingdom witnessed development in the field of women's rights and realized a remarkable progress in increasing women's participation in political parties.