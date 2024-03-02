QMMF President Al-Mannai Delighted By Success Of Inaugural Qatar 1812 Km

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, expressed his delight at the incredible success of the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM – 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

He said:“For the first time at Lusail International Circuit and in Qatar, we have had the honour of hosting Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship, named in honour of Qatar's National Day and supported by the Lusail Classic Endurance Race and Qatar Touring Car Championship. We are immensely proud of our progress, which is a testament to the country's dedication to promoting motorsports in the region, and we are pleased to have expanded our expertise in making LIC home to more premiere motorsports events while strengthening the circuit's legacy.

Al-Mannai added:“Drivers and teams have entered WEC's twelfth season solid and ready for the next round; we have seen incredible racing over the weekend, manufacturers' prowess, and dedication showcased top-notch performance and on-track action. We do not stop here; we are bringing more motorsport action to fans under the banner of Lusail Speed Fest next weekend. The opening leg of the MotoGP️ Grand Prix of Qatar is returning to LIC, and we look forward to offering thrilling two-wheel on-track action.”

