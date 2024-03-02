Egypt Delivers Most Humanitarian Aid To Gaza: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Mac 3 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said yesterday that, Egypt contributes to the delivery of more than 80 percent of humanitarian aid to Gazans.

Madbouly made the remarks, during his meeting with a visiting delegation from the FAO, led by its Director-General, Qu Dongyu, during which, they discussed further cooperation in agriculture and food security.

The Egyptian prime minister noted that, although Egypt is among the affected countries neighbouring the conflict zone, it delivers most of the aid for the Gaza Strip, which is under massive Israeli siege and bombardment.

During the ongoing Israeli overwhelming onslaught in Gaza, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been a key lifeline to provide the enclave with relief supplies, donated by Egypt and other countries, as well as, local and international organisations.

For his part, the FAO chief valued the important role played by Egypt, in supporting the residents of Gaza affected by the Zionist war, stressing that, without Egyptian support, the situation in the strip would have been worse, according to the statement.

Qu stressed that, the FAO is making every effort to support the people of Gaza, in cooperation with relevant international organisations and concerned parties, to ensure the alleviation of the suffering of innocent residents of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel waged a massive campaign on Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli southern towns on Oct 7 last year.

Since then, the Zionist regime's escalation has killed 30,320 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded 71,533 others, according to the latest data, released by Gaza's Health Ministry, yesterday.– NNN-MENA