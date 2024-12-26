AAP, Congress Trying To Mislead Voters With 'Friendly Fight': Delhi BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Accusing the ruling AAP and the of indulging in a "friendly fight" to mislead voters, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that the two corrupt parties are two sides of the same coin and both are fighting for their survival in the coming Assembly election.

Sachdeva said: "Congress looted Delhi for 15 years before the AAP spread its of over 10 years and the BJP fought both these parties which are each others' 'B-team'."

"Staring at a big defeat in the Assembly election, the two INDIA bloc partners are trying to chase a particular vote bank to win a few seats and remain relevant in Delhi politics," he said.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Ajay Maken are old allies who even formed a coalition government in Delhi and supported each other in the recent Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Where was these two parties' rivalry when Kejriwal was carrying Congress candidates for LS elections in his vehicle and seeking votes for them? he asked.

AAP leaders like Kejriwal and Atishi who were shaking hands with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are now feigning rivalry, he said.

"The voters must keep in mind that voting for the AAP in Assembly elections means voting for the Congress and vice versa. It is only the BJP which has been fighting these two corrupt parties for the past 26 years and will continue to do so," he said.

Sachdeva's fresh allegations of an alleged tie-up between the AAP and the Congress followed a similar charge by Chief Minister Atishi about the BJP funding the election campaign of a few Congress candidates in the city.

The Delhi BJP President said, "Barbad gulistan karne ko bus ek hi ullu kafi hai (You need only one fool to destroy heaven). But in Delhi, we don't just have one incapable person but two – Kejriwal and CM Atishi."