Russian Troops Shell Nikopol District, Damaging Enterprise, Power Lines And Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery during the day.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Nikopol district was under enemy attack during the day. The aggressor fired with kamikaze drones and artillery. The district center, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities were affected," the post reads.

16 private houses, 12 outbuildings, cars, greenhouses, gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged. A transport company and two dozen solar panels were damaged.

The inspection of the affected areas is ongoing. The consequences are being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy shelled the Nikopol district in the morning, two women were injured.