Jordan Carries Five Airdrops Jointly With The US Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 2 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces carried out two airdrops with two Royal Air Force planes for food aid in northern Gaza and the US dropped three airdrops over southern Gaza amid ongoing Israeli war on the enclave.Jordan has been dropping medical, food and relief aid in the Israeli army-imposed siege on the Gaza Strip amid an Israeli stifling blockade since October 7. So far Jordan had carried out 25 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war.The Jordanian Armed Forces said they "will send aid via an air bridge to deliver humanitarian and medical aid, whether through aid planes from Marka Airport towards Al-Arish International Airport or through airdrops over the Gaza Strip."