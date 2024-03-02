Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent Saturday a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of HRH Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

