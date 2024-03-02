Yet Another Martinelli Appeal Rejected

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Martinelli holed up in the Nicaraguan Embassy

The Superior Court of Criminal Cases rejected a factual appeal presented by the defense of former president Ricardo Martinelli , who objected to the decision of said court to grant a period of 15 days to support an appeal against the sentence of 128 months in prison imposed by Judge Baloisa Marquinez in the New Business case.

The appeal, presented by Carlos Carrillo, from Martinelli's team of lawyers, objected to both the deadline and the mechanism by which the judge of the Superior Liquidation Court, Manuel Mata Avendaño, granted a joint deadline of 15 days to sustain the cassation. , instead of a successive term for each defender.

Furthermore, Martinelli's defense argued that the USB (digital memory) delivered with the copy of the file was incomplete and that the deadline granted to present the cassation prevented them from adequately supporting the said appeal.

However, the court, in a resolution signed by judges José Hoo Justiniani and Eyda Amarilis Juárez, did not admit the appeal for not complying with article 1156 of the Judicial Code, which establishes the requirements for the processing of this type of appeal.

Last December, Judge Manuel Mata Avendaño rejected as untimely the writings announcing and supporting the appeals and request for clarification of the sentence presented by the lawyers of former President Martinelli and by the legal representatives of three other citizens linked to this case.

Former President Martinelli remains in the Nicaraguan Embassy in Panama since February 7, after arguing that he is politically persecuted.







