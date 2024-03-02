Old Doha Port Participates In Dubai International Boat Show 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha Port participated in the Dubai International Boat Show 2024, for the second consecutive year.

In a statement Saturday, the port said that it had concluded a co-operation and partnership agreement with Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi to enhance cruises and marine tourism, with a set of offers and advantages through the mutual benefits programme between members of the two facilities to provide a unique experience for owners of yachts and marine vessels.

Under the agreement, members of Old Doha Port Marina will enjoy a free berth for a week every three months at both marinas starting March 1, in addition to a 20% discount on a number of restaurants and coffee shops, in addition to discounts on hotel accommodation and boat maintenance services provided by the port in the containers yard.

Executive Director of Old Doha Port Mohamed Abdullah al-Mulla said that the co-operation with Yas Marina comes in support of the port's strategy in attracting yachts and highlighting the facilities that have been recently developed to support tourism, in addition to providing an exceptional experience for owners of yachts and marine vessels.

The port will successfully conclude its second participation in the show today. Old Doha Port's pavilion received a large turnout from visitors to the exhibition, which is considered one of the most prominent exhibitions in the region. The port will also participate in several international exhibitions in the coming period in support of the marketing strategy and plans that the port is working on.

