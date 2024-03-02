EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews Gives Insights On Day 3 Of Anant Ambani, Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Singer and songwriter Thomson Andrews is all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities that are currently taking place at Gujarat's Jamnagar. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Rishika Khanna, Thomson revealed that he will be performing with singer Pritam on Day 3 of the event. Giving insights, he talked about the theme of the day, the songs he would be singing, and also who designed their outfits for the night.

Day 3 outfits and theme

Thomson shared that the Day 3 outfits are going to be Indian and have been approved by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The event is named Hastakshar and he is clueless about what he means but assumes that it is a signing-off ceremony.

Group of band performance

Thomson stated that he will be performing with renowned singer Pritam and one of the songs that will be sung at the event will be 'Pehla Nasha' which he termed to be one of his favourites.

Thomson's reaction to performing at the event

“When I got to know, it was a confirmed project, I was of course very excited because it is the Ambani's. For me, one more level of excitement is that I am also an entrepreneur and Mukesh Ambani is a big inspiration for me. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are one of the biggest maybe in the decade that is happening. It feels amazing and it feels humbling for each artist as we are chosen among so many artists."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar and will be a 3-day event. Apart from Thomson and Pritam, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Arijit Singh, and Ajay-Atul are likely to perform.

