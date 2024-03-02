(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) World Ski Tour Semi Final (Park Category) scheduled for Saturday 2nd March







Under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the World Ski Tour is currently organized by the World Skate Corporation & Arada Real Estate Development Co. in collaboration with DSC, the Department of Economy & Tourism in Dubai and the Shamal Holding Co

The World Ski Tour Semi-Final – Park Category will be held on Saturday 2nd March 2024 in the presence of the President of the International Federation and several sports personalities alongside huge numbers of fans.

The women category's semi-final will launch at 03:20 pm, to be followed by the men's semi-final at 06:20 pm. The women's final is scheduled for Sunday 3rd March at 06:00 pm, while the men's final will be held at 07:05 pm.

The final list of athletes qualifying to Paris Olympics 2024 will be announced after conclusion of the Championship which is taking place at Dubai Harbor from 25th Feb. to 10th March, and it is considered as the final qualifiers stage, after which winners will promptly qualify to Paris Olympics 2024.

44 athletes qualifying to Paris Olympics from the park category will be announced including 22 men & 22 women. Announcement will also be made for other 44 athletes qualifying to Paris Olympics from the street category, which is scheduled from 3rd to 10th March.

The two rounds of the World Ski Tour are organized with participation of 500 athletes of the most skilled male and female skateboarding professionals, representing 65 countries from the different continents of the world; top of which are: Japan, China, Brazil, America and Australia. The Championship is competed by Olympic champions who have won golden & other medals during the previous Olympic versions. It is the biggest participation of its kind in the global skating championships. The event acquires great attention from the professionals of this global sport.

One of the biggest skating arenas in the history of this championship has been built with an area of 75,000 square/feet, based on the Olympic standards. It is highly lauded and gained C ranking. The arena has also been praised by Mr. Sabatino Araco, the President of the International Federation, who confirmed that it adds splendor to the competitions and enables participants & fans to enjoy distinctive performances. The wonderful residential towers and hotels in the Marina area and Dubai Harbor have also added further beauty to the place, from where international media conveyed pictures to the various countries of the world & to the fans of this widespread Olympic sport among youth and all age groups.