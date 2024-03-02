WPL 2024: We Have A Belief That Even If We Lose A Match, We Will Bounce Back, Says Deepti Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) UP Warriorz' all-rounder Deepti Sharma praised her team's desire to bounce back after having two losses in the initial part of 2024 WPL, which they have managed to turn over with wins over Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

"We have a belief that even if we lose a match, we will bounce back. A good team always fights and moves forward, so that was our plan. We wanted to learn from the first two games and stop doing things we shouldn't do."

"At the same time, we take things we are doing well, forward with us. Obviously our win over Mumbai because it was our first win of the season. Also, Mumbai is a good side. The better team that you beat, the more confidence you build. We always trust our teammates." said Deepti to JioCinema.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu said to the broadcasters she was elated over making her WPL debut, with Grace Harris making an unbeaten 60 off 33 balls in chasing down 143 with ease.

"Finally I got the opportunity to play. I am enjoying with these girls. The support staff is also helping me play at my best. It was a good wicket to bat on, I executed my plans with the bowl. Executed the right plans at the right time.”

“Felt good with the bat, unfortunately I couldn't continue longer. Grace Harris did well, really happy with the team performance. She always tells me to play my natural game, I ask her to play freely. She has a big potential and knows her game. I only support her."

The Warriorz' win also means that Gujarat are yet to get off the mark in the competition, after being on the losing side on all three occasions. Reema Malhotra, the former India women's cricketer, questioned the Giants' approach in the tournament, especially with the bat, so far.

"If you can't build partnerships, you'll find yourself in trouble. You're batting first and you couldn't build a partnership. How will you build a monument with a weak foundation? On the Chinnaswamy pitch where you can score runs and the ground is small, a total of 140-150 won't put pressure on any team. In fact, it will release pressure.”

“This is a headache for Gujarat Giants. They have batters, but they're looking for form and runs. Who will save the sinking ship? I think roles have to be re-assigned... When you have big players, you expect big performances, but they need to know how to deliver."