Visitors Can Now Visit Amrit Udyan Of Rashtrapati Bhavan Till 6 Pm

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Visitors can now visit Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan till 6 pm, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing till March 31, 2024.

Amrit Udyan is open under the Udyan Utsav-1, 2024.

The President's Secretariat said people can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays between 10.00 am to 06.00 pm (last entry – 05.00 pm).

Earlier, the Udyan used to open between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm (last entry – 4.00 pm).

Booking can be made at

Walk-in visitors will have to register at the facilitation counters or the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.